Red Rooster Coffee gains recognition for treatment of workers, offers childcare facility

FLOYD, Va. – A local business in Floyd is receiving national recognition, not only for their product, but the way they treat their employees.

Red Rooster Coffee is an honoree in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s annual list of the Top 100 Small Businesses. They walked us through why their coffee, and employee incentives, earned the business a national award.

The company started in Floyd by lifelong residents Haden Polseno-Hensley and his wife, Rose McCutchan.

“She owned a little coffee shop upstairs of her mom’s bookstore in downtown Floyd. And we decided that maybe roasting our own coffee would be fun.” Haden Polseno-Hensley, owner of Red Rooster Coffee

Since their founding, Red Rooster has grown into a business with over 40 employees and has won several competitions along the way, including America’s Best Espresso in 2016.

“We have a long track record of having our coffee and our baristas here win competitions when we choose to go to competitions. Because we take quality really seriously.“ Haden Polseno-Hensley, owner of Red Rooster Coffee

The coffee shop is so dedicated to quality that Hensley says they only buy the top 1% of green coffee in the world and roast the beans with extreme precision. What really earned them national recognition, though, is the way they treat their workers.

“We saw an opportunity to provide something that was unique. And really much needed in the community here. We started our own childcare facility here. We’re the only coffee roaster in the United States that has an on-site childcare facility.” Haden Polseno-Hensley, owner of Red Rooster Coffee

The idea took Red Rooster to places that the founders could never have expected.

“Actually I was invited to the chamber of commerce last year to speak on a panel about childcare. And so I spoke along with people from Home depot and UPS and major corporations. This little small-town coffee roasting company also had a place at the table. It was pretty cool.” Haden Polseno-Hensley, owner of Red Rooster Coffee

Just 15 years after beginning above a bookstore, this small-town coffee roasting company is not only winning awards, but possibly influencing major companies to make a change.

Hensley says they are continuing to expand benefits for employees and their children. Red Rooster is now in the process of starting a family assistance program and a company-funded 529 program.