WATCH: Lynchburg Fire Department hosts memorial for firefighters who have lost their lives

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department hosted a memorial for the 26 firefighters lost in the line of duty while serving with the department.

The ceremony was held at the famed Firefighters Fountain at Miller Park, and included a laying of the wreath and a prayer for the fallen first responders.

“Our firefighters are certainly people we don’t ever want to forget and we want to always remember their families who are still with us, some of them are still in the department.” Greg Wormser, Chief of Lynchburg Fire Department.

This is part of Fire Prevention week, a nationwide campaign warning folks about the dangers of batteries, like the ones in your Phone. You can find more here.