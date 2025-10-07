Blue Ridge Parkway remains open during government shutdown

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Park Service has reduced staffing and operations due to the government shutdown, affecting many federal departments. This comes as tourists begin visiting the Blue Ridge Parkway for the fall foliage season. While the parkway remains open, some services are limited and several visitor centers are closed.

“There was a lot of disruption last year because of Hurricane Helene; we wanted to see this be a good season for the visitor stations that folks can go visit,” said Rita Larkin, chief communications officer for the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.

To help, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is funding three visitor centers impacted by the shutdown for one week. These include the Parkway Visitor Center in Asheville, the Museum of North Carolina Minerals in Spruce Pine, and the Blue Ridge Music Center in Galax, Va.

The centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, Sunday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 9, through Monday, Oct. 13.

The Parkway has also been affected by natural disasters like Hurricane Helene. The foundation hopes that funding these centers during one of the busiest times of the year will help maintain visitation numbers despite the shutdown.

“This time of year is really critical for the communities that neighbor the Parkway,” Larkin said. “They’re counting on those visitors to bring in tourism dollars and to stay in their hotels and shop in their shops, dine out.”

If the shutdown continues beyond one week, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will consider additional support for the visitor centers.

Since its founding in 1997, the nonprofit has raised more than $24 million for parkway initiatives and programs. It works to preserve cultural heritage and inspire future land stewards.

Other attractions along the Blue Ridge Parkway, such as the Peaks of Otter Lodge and Mabry Mill Visitor Center, remain open. Road work will continue, but trash collection and landscaping may be limited. Visitors are encouraged to “leave no trace” when visiting the parkway or any national park.