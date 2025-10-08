Jay Jones, Jason Miyares prepare for first and only attorney general debate in Virginia

With less than a month until election day, Virginia’s attorney general candidates are finally set to face off.

Democrat Jay Jones and Republican incumbent Jason Miyares have agreed to their first and only debate of the campaign, scheduled for Oct. 16 at the University of Richmond.

The debate comes after weeks of controversy surrounding text messages Jones sent, which have put him in the political hot seat.

Despite the controversy, Jones has agreed to take the stage alongside Miyares, marking the first time the two will meet publicly this election cycle.

The event will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Modlin Center for the Arts.

Tickets are already sold out, but viewers can watch the livestream online.

This event is sponsored by the VSB Young Lawyers Section and the University of Richmond.