Franklin County 17-year-old sentenced to prison for bringing loaded gun to school

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that 17-year-old Anthony Dalton was sentenced in connection with an incident that occurred at Franklin County High School in April this year, where he was found in possession of a loaded gun on school grounds.

According to officials, Dalton was sentenced to a total of nine years of incarceration with four years suspended, leaving five active years to serve. Dalton was tried as an adult and will remain in the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center until he is 18, at which time he will be transferred to an adult detention center.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement regarding the incident and the sentencing: