Franklin County 17-year-old sentenced to prison for bringing loaded gun to school

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that 17-year-old Anthony Dalton was sentenced in connection with an incident that occurred at Franklin County High School in April this year, where he was found in possession of a loaded gun on school grounds.
According to officials, Dalton was sentenced to a total of nine years of incarceration with four years suspended, leaving five active years to serve. Dalton was tried as an adult and will remain in the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center until he is 18, at which time he will be transferred to an adult detention center.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement regarding the incident and the sentencing:
This case serves as a powerful reminder of the seriousness of bringing a firearm onto school property and the life-altering consequences that can result from such actions. The swift reporting, followed by the immediate response of school staff and School Resource Deputies, prevented what could have been a tragic event.
In response to the sentencing, Sheriff Overton said that “This sentencing reflects the severity of the offense and reinforces that weapons have no place in our schools. Our School Resource Deputies play a critical role in maintaining the safety of our campuses, and their quick response—along with that of our school partners—made all the difference that day.”
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues to emphasize the importance of communication between parents, students, and law enforcement. Parents and guardians are urged to have ongoing conversations with their children about the dangers of weapons and the serious consequences of poor decisions.Equally important is the message of “See something Say something.”
When individuals speak up about potential threats, it allows law enforcement and school officials to act quickly to ensure everyone’s safety. The actions of the individual who reported the firearm in this case exemplify the difference one voice can make.
The Sheriff’s Office remains steadfast in its mission to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all students across Franklin County. Through community partnership, education, and proactive policing, we will continue working together to keep our schools safe.FRCOSO