Downtown Wytheville Inc. named 2026 Great American Main Street Award semifinalists

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Downtown Wytheville Inc. announced that it had been named as a semifinalist for the 2026 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA).

The award is the nation’s top award, recognizing communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization.

A jury of professionals and leaders in the fields of community and economic development and historic preservation convened to review a nationwide pool of applicants. Of those applicants, eight semifinalists were selected, and are as follows:

Astoria Downtown Historic District Association – Astoria, Oregon

Main Street Farmington – Farmington, Oakland County, Michigan

Tulsa Global District – Tulsa, Oklahoma

Downtown Wytheville, Inc. – Wytheville, Virginia

Main Street Steamboat Springs – Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Downtown San Marcos – San Marcos, Texas

Downtown Sykesville Connection – Sykesville, Maryland

Columbia Main Street – Columbia, Tennessee

“It is my privilege to recognize the eight semifinalists for the 2026 Great American Main Street Award,” said Main Street America President and CEO Erin Barnes. “Through innovation and determination, these programs exemplify the unwavering dedication of Main Streets across the country to building resilient and revitalized communities.”

“We are honored and humbled to be chosen as a semi-finalist for the Great American Main Street award. This award exemplifies the hard work of so many dedicated residents within our community. We have truly turned a vision into reality here and we will continue to push for all that is possible right here at home. This nomination is about building a unique sense of place and experience right here in Wytheville and for the greater region. Being able to put Wytheville in the spotlight and keep our community relevant and thinking forward is my number one goal as the director”. Executive Director, Todd Wolford, said.

The 2026 GAMSA Award Ceremony will be held at the opening plenary of the 2026 Main Street Now Conference in Tulsa April 13, 2026.