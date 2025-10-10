Heritage Arts Tattoo Convention takes place at Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking to get a new tattoo this weekend, the Hertigate Arts Tattoo Show is taking place from Friday to Sunday at the Berglund Center.

This year will feature talent and vendors from all over the world, like Disney artist Dave Nestler and pin-up model Bernie Dexter.

“It’s nice to get some injection of something new, spice it up a bit. We just talked to a guy from Philly, that’s cool to see. We’re a little town in southwest Virginia. I’m excited to see people doing cool stuff, showing up.” Hunter Lee, show attendee

You can also find a life-size replica of a Star Wars TIE fighter, one of the many big attractions the show will have.

Tickets start at $30, you can find more information here.