Roanoke Valley Orthodontics honors late 10-year-old with free “Bullying Bites” smile makeover giveaway

ROANOKE, Va. – October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and Roanoke Valley Orthodontics is offering a free smile giveaway in honor of Autumn Bushman.

The company is joining the American Association of Orthodontists’ “Bullying Bites” campaign to change a child’s life who has experienced bullying related to their teeth.

Event flyer (Courtesy of Roanoke Valley Orthodontics) (RVO2025)

It’s been a little over six months since Summer Bushman lost her youngest daughter, 10-year-old Autumn, to suicide. She says Autumn was bullied, in part, due to her teeth.

To honor Autumn’s legacy and take a stand against bullying, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics is offering a free smile giveaway.

They’re asking parents, teachers, counselors, nurses or friends to nominate a child age 8 to 10 who has experienced bullying related to their teeth. The team will select one deserving child and donate braces, time and expertise, worth an estimated $2,650.

“This is amazing,” said Summer. “Every time my middle daughter, every time I take her to get her bands changed [on her braces], they are always wearing their Be Kind shirts. Every single person in that office. And it just means so much to me just that they’re doing something to acknowledge [Autumn] and keeping her name alive.”

You have until October 21 to submit a nomination by calling 540-563-1640 or emailing info@roanokevalleyortho.com. All you have to do is share a child’s story and why you think they deserve a new smile.

A winner will be chosen on October 22.