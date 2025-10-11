Heritage cruises to 32-0 victory over Brookville with a dominant performance on both sides of the ball

Heritage Head Coach Brad Bradley earned his 250th win last week as he continues to guide a Pioneer team that appears to be on a crash course to compete for the Seminole District. But an up-and-coming Brookville team with an all-star-type coaching staff in its own right was looking to make a name for itself, seeking a win over the Pioneers for the first time since 2021.

City Stadium was the site Friday night for the two bitter rivals. Heritage up 7-0 early, when Brookville’s Lincoln McDaniel aired it out to Kamden McDaniel for a 46-yard gain.

However, despite the early defensive miscue, a Tre’Meek Hudson sack would swat the Bees out of field goal range, ending the drive.

Later in the first half, Heritage threatened on offense before Kamden McDaniel picked off Ayden Slash in the end zone to keep it a 7-0 game.

Pioneers would get the ball back again, however, and take a 19-0 lead into halftime. Heritage continued its first-half dominance in the second, taking home a 32-0 win over Brookville.