Salem slips past Cave Spring 31-28 in close contest

2010 was the last time Cave Spring was able to defeat Salem on the gridiron, but the Knights came into Friday night’s game with a chance to change that narrative.

First Quarter Salem trailed 14-12 when Quarterback Jaydyn Rudisell completed a pass to Jordan McCadden, who took it to the end zone, but a flag negated the score. But that was no problem as later in the drive, Tolin Saul muscled his way through the Knights’ defense for the score.

Salem led 18-14 in the second, but late in the quarter, Rudisell would complete another pass to Mcadden for another 6 points, giving the Spartans a 24-14 advantage after the first half. The lead would not be relinquished as Salem took home a close 31-28 victory.