William Fleming defeats Staunton River 33-14, avenging 2024 regular season defeat

William Fleming traveled to Staunton River Friday night for a Blue Ridge District showdown. The Golden Eagles defeated the Colonels by one point in last year’s contest to earn a trip to the postseason and Fleming was looking for revenge.

Colonels drove early. Jycer Preston looked for his man deep, but it was picked off by Patrick Chewning.

In the second quarter, Chewning had better results. He lofted it up, and what goes up came down into the arms of Timothy Tyler for the 30-yard touchdown. The Golden Eagles led 7-0.

Fleming came right back. Zhiy Steelman made a stutter step and rolled 55 yards for the touchdown. More where that came from.

This time he bounced left. In the words of T-Pain, “Come on somebody.” Nobody did. Dae Dae Faulkner scored Friday night as Fleming rolled 33-14.