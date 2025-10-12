Jason Price Foundation hosts poker tournament, benefits Carilion, 10 South Legacy

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Jason Price Foundation is holding their first event in Blacksburg: The All-in for Cancer Poker Tournament.

You may remember hearing about the Jason Price Foundation earlier this summer, when Conner Price, a Virginia Tech sophomore, started the project in honor of his father, who passed away from Leukemia in 2017.

“I mean I’m pretty excited. It’s our first event so you know it’s something to be excited about. We have a lot of people signed up to play and come. So I’m excited to see what the night withholds.” Conner Price

The event will feature a silent auction and, of course, a poker tournament, with proceeds going to the new cancer wing at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and 10 South Legacy, another charity founded by Price.