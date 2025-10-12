Lynchburg Water Resources hosts 2025 “Imagine a Day Without Water,” youth art contest

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Water Resources is letting teachers know about their second annual “Imagine a Day Without Water” youth art contest!

This year’s theme is “Imagine a day without water - the businesses that rely on it.” The point is to encourage participants to think about the importance of water to local businesses, and how it helps sustain the community’s economic growth.

Recommended Videos

The contest is open to students in the following areas:

Lynchburg City Schools

Amherst County Public Schools

Campbell County Public Schools

private and homeschool students residing in any of the above localities

Students are asked to submit 2-D art or photography, either digital or physical. Submissions will be divided into the categories of K-2, 3-4, 5–6, 7–8, and 9–12 grades. You can submit artwork here until November 6.

Judges will select the top entries from each category to win a $50 gift card, LWR prize bag and certificate. Public voting for a “fan favorite” category will occur as well. Four teachers with also be randomly selected to win a $100 gift card, and the teacher with the most student submissions will receive a gift card as well.

See more information regarding the contest here.