Mountain Gateway Community College unveils MG-TEC IT Academy

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – STEM professions are in growing demand in Southwest Virginia, and in response to the region’s need for stronger career opportunities in the field, Mountain Gateway Community College launched their new MG-TEC IT Academy.

IT jobs are projected to grow 11% by 2029, and MG-TEC supplies students with the skills and resources needed to build a successful future in the tech industry.

This growth reflects Mountain Gateway’s commitment to expanding opportunities for anyone looking to get into the industry.

MG-TEC IT is available for any and all education levels. For more information on the program, click here.