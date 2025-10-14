Local moms group fills critical gap in baby care; seeks donations and volunteers

ROANOKE, Va. – Huddle Up Moms, a Roanoke-based organization, is in the final week of its third annual diaper drive, aiming to address a critical need for families in the region.

The organization, which the group refers to as Southwest Virginia’s only diaper bank, has surpassed its initial goal of recruiting 20 participating groups, with 23 organizations now involved in the collection effort. Each group has been tasked with gathering 1,000 diapers and 5,000 wipes to help local families in need.

“Diapers are not a resource that is provided by federal funding. So, WIC and SNAP benefits, nothing is covered,” explains Huddle Up Moms’ Director of Support Hannah Goodman. “So moms and families in the area who are strapped for money or unable to afford diapers or just can’t make it to the next paycheck, we’re here to support them.”

Founded six years ago, Huddle Up Moms emerged when several women identified a gap in resources for mothers in hospitals and outpatient services.

The organization has since grown to serve 300 to 400 families monthly, providing essential support to the community. The group provides essentials such as bedding, baby clothes, shoes, diapers, and pull-ups for moms.

While the official deadline for group participation has passed, the organization continues to welcome donations. Beyond the current drive, Huddle Up Moms accepts year-round donations of various baby items, including:

Diapers and wipes

Formula

Baby bedding

Children’s clothing (up to size 5T)

Children’s shoes (up to size 13)

Huddle Up Moms is also seeking volunteers to help sort and wrap donations. Those interested in contributing items or time can reach out to Huddle Up Moms directly.

For families in the Roanoke area, Huddle Up Moms provides support for children up to age four, helping bridge the gap for essential childcare needs that are not covered by traditional assistance programs.