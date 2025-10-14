Man arrested after firearm found in child’s backpack at Franklin County daycare

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after a firearm was found in his child’s backpack at a daycare center in Franklin County, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

FCSO said a daycare center contacted law enforcement after discovering a firearm in a child’s backpack on Monday morning.

After investigation, deputies found the child’s father had placed the firearm in the backpack earlier in the morning as a method to carry the firearm to his vehicle. However, the firearm was never taken out of the backpack, and it was left with the child at the daycare center. The child did not intentionally bring the firearm to the center.

As a result of this incident, authorities arrested 27-year-old Dylan Whorley on the following charges:

One felony count of Abuse/Neglect of a Child

One felony count of Firearm Possession on School Property

One misdemeanor count of Allowing Access to Firearms by Children

Whorley is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail without bond. The sheriff’s office thanked the daycare for their quick response to the situation and for keeping the children and staff safe.

This incident is still under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.