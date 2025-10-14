One dead after single-vehicle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Pulaski County on Saturday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said an Oldsmobile was travelling southbound on Route 11 near Cougar Trail Road around 9:49 a.m. on Saturday. The car went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, lost control, and went off the other side of the road into the median. The car then hit a tree, split in half, and caught on fire.

Authorities identified the driver as 50-year-old Kenneth Goodson of Pulaski. Sadly, he died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.