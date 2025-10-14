Suspect identified in social media video showing dog struck with stick in Clifton Forge

A suspect has been identified in connection with a social media video that appears to show a male subject striking a dog with a stick, according to the Clifton Forge Police Department.

The video was posted on Monday, which led to a well-being check on the dog. Authorities say charges are pending as the investigation continues.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office has not released additional details but we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Sgt. S. D. Urban is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-965-1770, extension 0.