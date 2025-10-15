Amherst County High School safe after Monday evening carbon monoxide incident during construction

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County emergency crews responded Monday evening to a report of possible carbon monoxide at Amherst County High School, according to Amherst County Public Schools.

School officials told 10 News that the district was on fall break Monday and Tuesday, so no students or staff were in the building at the time.

The incident happened in a section of the school’s CTE wing, which is currently under construction and not being used for instruction. Officials say the issue was caused by a propane-powered saw being used in the construction area and was not related to any school facility system or equipment.

Three people involved with the construction project were evaluated medically as a precaution.

The Amherst Fire Department and Amherst County Public Safety ventilated the area and declared the building safe later that evening. The contractor has removed the equipment and put additional safety measures in place to prevent this from happening again.

“We appreciate the swift response of local emergency personnel and the cooperation of all involved in ensuring the continued safety of our students, staff, and facilities,” Amherst County Public Schools said.