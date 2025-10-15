Crews working fire at Bridgewater Condos in Franklin County Tuesday night

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department announced Tuesday night that it was working a fire at the Bridgewater Condos.

According to officials, Engine 8 and Truck 8 are currently operating on a working fire in Franklin County alongside units from Franklin County Fire and EMS and Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire and Rescue as of 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officials say initial reports were of a fire on the roof of the Bridgewater Condos. Moneta Volunteer Fire said more information will be provided as details are available.