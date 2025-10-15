Lynchburg Fire Crews respond to two separate fires Wednesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg announced that crews battled two separate fires that damaged homes in Lynchburg on Wednesday.

According to officials, the first was reported around 1:30 a.m. when residents of a two-story duplex in the 1000 block of Wise Street called to report an appliance was on fire in an upstairs laundry room. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly, and the residents in both apartments were able to return to their homes.

Around 8:30 a.m., another fire was reported in the 2000 block of Bedford Ave. The first crews found heavy smoke coming from the back of the single-story home and immediately began an interior attack.

The fire was contained to the bedroom, but the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage. Investigators say the cause of the fire appears to have been accidental, and restoration officers are working with the family, which was not home when the fire broke out, to find temporary shelter.

No injuries were reported in either incident.