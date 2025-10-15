WATCH: Roanoke Firefighter’s Association hosts 2025 Retiree’s Breakfast

ROANOKE, Va. – A group of retired first responders were at the center of a celebration today.

The Roanoke Firefighters Association hosted its annual retirees breakfast. Retired firefighters stopped by Station 5 to grab a bite to eat and catch up with their former colleagues.

Former Lt. Roger Guilliams spoke with 10 News about what the tradition has meant to him.

“It’s camaraderie, and the fire department is just like a big family,” Guilliams said. “We actually stayed together more than we did when we were married.”

This year marks 15 years since the launch of the event.