Bedford County deputies searching for missing 18-year-old

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 18-year-old from North Carolina.

Deputies say they found a Toyota Avalon with North Carolina tags abandoned in the woods along Crockett Road on Thursday. The car is believed to have been driven by Hope Nicole Colby, who also goes by Daisy or Adam.

At this time, her location is unknown, but authorities believe she may be in the Forest or Lynchburg area.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 with any information.