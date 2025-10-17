Breast cancer screening: When to start mammograms and why self-checks matter

Oct. 17 is National Mammography Day, observed annually on the third Friday of every October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation says National Mammography Day is important because it serves as a reminder and encouragement to women to get screened for breast cancer through receiving a mammogram.

The importance of Mammograms

According to the CDC, mammograms for breast cancer screening can help find breast cancer early—before there are any signs or symptoms.

When detected early, in the localized stage, the 5-year relative survival rate for breast cancer is 99%, and mammograms are key to the early detection of breast cancer.

“One thing I wish women knew is how treatable breast cancer can be. Breast cancer can largely sometimes be just a simple surgery and maybe a pill for a few years if we catch it early,” said Carilion Clinic Nurse Practitioner Sarah Samples. “And you don’t have to progress to something like IV chemo.”

Mammography screening cuts the risk of dying from breast cancer nearly in half, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine. Despite this, only about 67.5% of U.S. women ages 40 and older had a mammogram within the last two years as of 2019.

What exactly is a Mammogram?

Mammograms use X-ray beams (a form of ionizing radiation) to create images of the inside of the breast. Healthcare providers use mammograms to check for breast cancer and other conditions in the breast of both men and women.

Screening Mammogram vs Diagnostic Mammogram.

“Mammogram screening means you don’t have any breast issues at the time,” said Dr. Henshaw of LewisGale. “Things like lumps or nipple discharge, those types of things actually need diagnostic mammograms because they’re looking at a specific problem. So a screening, a mammogram, can be signed up for on the internet or by phone, by anybody at any time. A diagnostic mammogram requires a physician’s order.

According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, a screening mammogram and a diagnostic mammogram are similar in many ways: The same machine is used, your breasts are compressed with clear plastic paddles before the images are taken, and the steps you need to take to prepare for both tests (such as not wearing deodorant, lotion, or perfume on your breasts or under your arms, etc.) are the same.

Three main things set them apart:

The number of images taken: Two or more images of each breast are captured during a screening mammogram, usually from top to bottom and side to side. During a diagnostic mammogram, the technologist takes more images that provide radiologists with a detailed view of the breast from several different angles. He or she may also use different imaging techniques, which can include magnification and spot compression, to get a closer look at the area(s) of concern. As a result, it takes longer for technologists to perform diagnostic mammograms than screening mammograms, which are usually completed in about 20 minutes.

The dose of radiation: Since more images are captured, you receive a higher dose of radiation during a diagnostic mammogram than during a screening mammogram. But the dose is still very small, and experts agree that the benefits of getting mammograms outweigh any negative effects of radiation exposure. If you’re concerned about potential risks involved, speak with your doctor.

When the radiologist interprets the results: When you get a screening mammogram, it takes several days for a radiologist to evaluate the images and report the findings to your doctor. But during a diagnostic mammogram, the radiologist typically evaluates the X-rays while you’re at the testing facility in case he or she needs to request additional images. Based on the results, your doctor may recommend additional types of tests, such as an ultrasound of the breast.

When to start getting a Mammogram

Samples says yearly mammograms typically start at age 40 for women at average risk. However, she emphasizes that men and women should talk to their doctors about their individual risk much earlier.

Samples explains that assessing risk often begins with a questionnaire and a review of family history. “Knowing your risk can help you get the appropriate screenings and imaging in the appropriate intervals so that anything that you might develop, we catch early,” she said.

Regardless of risk level, Samples stresses the importance of breast awareness and self-checks starting in your twenties. “What we really want to stress now, starting at the age of 25, we want to stress breast awareness,” she said. “Breast awareness is knowing your body and knowing what’s normal for your breasts. This can include self-breast exam and knowing what’s normal for you because that may not be normal for your aunt, your cousin, your mother.”

The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends:

Mammograms every two years for women who are 50-74 years old and are at average risk for breast cancer.

Women who are 40-49 years old should talk to their healthcare provider about when or how often to get a mammogram based on personal risk and health history.

Can’t get an appointment?

Mammogram screenings are crucial for early detection of breast cancer, but many women face delays in getting them. These delays often occur because women either don’t have a primary care physician or can’t see one promptly. However, there are alternatives available.

In a previous interview with WSLS 10, Dr. Jolene Henshaw, a local doctor and surgeon specializing in breast surgery at LewisGale in Blacksburg, said she emphasizes the importance of mammograms for her patients. She noted that many women delay their mammograms because they wait to see a primary care physician first.

“I’ve had patients who moved to the area, and it took them months to get into a primary care physician, which delayed their mammogram for a new breast problem that turned out to be cancer,” Dr. Henshaw said. “We hate to see that delay in diagnosis when it’s so vital to catch things early.”

Dr. Henshaw points out that you do not need a doctor’s order to get a mammogram. You can call one of the breast imaging centers at LewisGale to schedule an appointment quickly. Alternatively, appointments can be made online, with availability as early as the same week. 10 News checked for appointments and multiple times were available at various locations as quickly as two days out.

“So if you call one of the breast centers and they and you don’t have a physician, they can actually direct you to our clinic or to one of the resident clinics to be seen rapidly and get that mammogram ordered, because, again, early diagnosis is the most important thing with breast cancer,” Dr. Henshaw said.

Where can I get a Mammogram, referral or screening?