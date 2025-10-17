Grayson County Public Schools employee arrested for child pornography, animal abuse charges

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A former Grayson County Public Schools employee was arrested on Thursday on child pornography and animal abuse charges, Kelly Wilmore, Grayson County Superintendent, said.
Wilmore said on September 30, the school was informed that an employee, Austin Farmer, was under investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for suspicious online activity. Because of this, Farmer was immediately placed on administrative leave.
On Thursday, the school learned that Farmer was arrested and charged with the following:
- Sexual abuse of an animal
- Possession of child pornography
Farmer is now no longer an employee at GCPS.
According to Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp, there is no evidence to suggest that any GCPS students were involved in the case.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s office at (276) 236-5119.
To the Grayson Schools Community:
I am writing this to update you on the recent arrest of a now-former employee of Grayson County Public Schools. On September 30, 2025, we were alerted for the first time by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office that it was investigating a Grayson School employee, Austin Farmer, for suspicious internet activity. Mr. Farmer was immediately placed on administrative leave. We have now learned that Mr. Farmer was arrested yesterday evening and charged with two felonies. As of today, Mr. Farmer is no longer employed by Grayson County Public Schools. While the two crimes allegedly occurred in 2024, Grayson County Schools had no knowledge of any alleged criminal activity or law enforcement investigation involving this employee until September 30, 2025.
I personally spoke to Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp this morning, who assured me that he has no information at this time to indicate that any Grayson County Public Schools students were involved in this individual’s alleged illegal activities. The safety and wellbeing of our students and our community are always our top priority. Any persons with information on this particular investigation are encouraged to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s office at (276) 236-5119.
If parents have any concerns about their students, please don’t hesitate to contact me at the Grayson School Board Office at 773-2832.Kelly Wilmore, Grayson County Division Superintendent