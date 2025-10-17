Grayson County Public Schools employee arrested for child pornography, animal abuse charges

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A former Grayson County Public Schools employee was arrested on Thursday on child pornography and animal abuse charges, Kelly Wilmore, Grayson County Superintendent, said.

Wilmore said on September 30, the school was informed that an employee, Austin Farmer, was under investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for suspicious online activity. Because of this, Farmer was immediately placed on administrative leave.

On Thursday, the school learned that Farmer was arrested and charged with the following:

Sexual abuse of an animal

Possession of child pornography

Farmer is now no longer an employee at GCPS.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp, there is no evidence to suggest that any GCPS students were involved in the case.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s office at (276) 236-5119.