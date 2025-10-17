“He Kissed Me Goodbye”: Family Remembers Lynchburg Man Killed in Parking Lot Shooting

It’s been just over a week since 45-year-old Anthony Cupec was shot and killed near 12th and Pierce Streets in Lynchburg. Police say 43-year-old Larry Kersey is charged with murder in connection to the case.

Now, Cupec’s family is speaking out, remembering him as a devoted husband and stepfather.

“I just remember the last thing he said to me was that he loved me and he kissed me goodbye,” said Melinda Privett, Cupec’s wife. “He said he’d be back in a few minutes, but he never came back.”

Family photos show Cupec as a smiling husband, stepfather, and friend. His wife says that smile never left his face, even on the hardest days.

“I loved the way he would do anything for anybody,” Privett said. “He would give the shirt off his back. I never thought someone would come into our lives and accept us all like we are.”

Cupec was shot and killed last Wednesday night after what police describe as a brief altercation in a parking lot on 12th Street. Kersey was arrested hours later.

Court records reviewed by 10 News state Kersey and Cupec were inside a nearby convenience store together shortly before the shooting. The records also showed Kersey was unemployed at the time of the incident and that his hearing date is currently February 6th next year.

While police say the investigation is still ongoing, Cupec’s family says their focus isn’t only on justice, it is on honoring “Tony’s” memory. His four stepchildren lost their biological father during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They said it makes the recent loss more difficult.

“He would always help you with anything you needed,” said Lydia Reyes, Cupec’s stepdaughter. “He was a big part of our family. It was just so great to see my mom finally happy with someone. Never seen her so happy until she met Tony.”

“I’m not really going to have that person to turn to when I need help or need advice,” said Luke Mann, Cupec’s 17-year-old stepson. “I know I still have people I can rely on but it’s definitely a big life change.”

When 10 News asked the family how they wanted Cupec to be remembered, Privett said, “As a unique individual with a huge heart that didn’t meet anyone that wasn’t a friend.”

A friend of the family started a GoFundMe to help with Cupec’s funeral expenses.