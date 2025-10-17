Law enforcement investigating card skimming incident at Low Moor Love’s Truck Stop

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a card skimmer that occurred at a Love’s Truck Stop.

ACSO said they believe the card skimming device was installed at an ATM at the Low Moor Love’s sometime between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16. Authorities have removed the device and are now reviewing footage.

If you believe that you used this ATM since Oct. 14, the sheriff’s office has advised you to monitor your bank account and report any suspicious activity as soon as possible.

Authorities also emphasized the importance of checking ATMs and gas pumps before use. "If something looks loose, damaged, or just doesn’t seem right, don’t use it and let store staff and law enforcement know immediately‚" the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770.