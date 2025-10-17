Law enforcement searching for suspect following Danville assault and battery incident

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an assault and battery and brandishing of a firearm incident that occurred on Thursday, DPD said.

Authorities said officers responded to a business on the 100 block of Main Street around 12:58 p.m. on Thursday after reports of an assault that included a handgun. Two victims stated that a black man in an orange coverall suit with a black hat and glasses approached them, believing the two had laughed at him.

DPD said the suspect verbally threatened the two, brandished a handgun and struck one of the victims. The suspect then left the area on foot. No shots were fired, and the victim only sustained minor injuries.

Police are now searching for the suspect. He is believed to have a firearm, so law enforcement has emphasized not to approach the suspect, and instead contact your local law enforcement regarding his location.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email, crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE here.