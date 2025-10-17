Skip to main content
Roanoke Police investigating crash that killed pedestrian

The incident happened at the intersection of Sycamore Avenue and Williamson Road

ROANOKE, Va. – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle in Northeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities stated that the incident occurred at the intersection of Sycamore Avenue and Williamson Road. Roanoke Police told 10 News that the victim was a pedestrian and died at the time.

At this time, no further details, including the victim’s name or what led up to the crash, were released as the investigation continues.

