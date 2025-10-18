Man arrested after attempted break-in in Clifton Forge

ALLEGHANY CO., Va. – The Clifton Forge Police Department announced Friday that they had arrested a man after an attempted break-in.

According to officials, police were dispatched to a residence on Chuch Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. A man, who has been identified as 42-year-old Michael Caldwell, was attempting to break into a neighbor’s apartment while armed with a knife.

Upon the arrival of the officers, Caldwell went inside his apartment and began speaking to the officers through a screen door. Caldwell told officers he was armed with a sword and a knife.

Officers continued to maintain contact with Caldwell for several minutes, but Caldwell eventually stopped all communication with the officers.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team was requested to respond to the scene. A warrant was then obtained, and communication was also attempted again, but ultimately failed.

CS Gas was fired into the residence, and Mr. Caldwell exited the apartment with a machete in hand. He was struck twice with less-lethal munitions and taken into custody without incident. He was taken to a hospital for further evaluations, and charges are pending.