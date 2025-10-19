Henry County law enforcement investigating homicide following welfare check

RIDGEWAY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a homicide after a call for a welfare check on Saturday.

HCSO said they received a call around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday for a welfare check at a home on the 1100 block of Garrett Road in Ridgeway. Upon arrival, deputies spoke to a juvenile in the home who informed them that his mother needed help. Deputies then discovered a dead woman in a bedroom of the home.

Authorities initiated a homicide investigation as a result. The scene is being processed, and witnesses are being interviewed. An exact cause and manner of death is currently being investigated as well.

No arrests have been made, but investigators are currently looking to speak with Joseph Chad Lockett, a man who was recently in a relationship with the victim.

HCSO will continue their investigation, and they thanked the Virginia State Police and Martinsville Police Department for their assistance.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or the whereabouts of Joseph Chad Locket, please contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at (276) 63-CRIME (276-632-7463).