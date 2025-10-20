Department of Wildlife Services asks public to report after multiple avian flu cases found in SWVA

FILE - This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on March 26, 2024, shows avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (yellow), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells (blue). (CDC/NIAID via AP, File)

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Services is asking the public to report possible cases of avian flu after multiple cases were reported in Southwest Virginia.

A case was confirmed positive out of Wythe County, and preliminary positives were found in Washington and Smyth counties. A Danville case is also currently being tested. There have also been several reports from Smyth and Tazewell counties, as well as Lynchburg, that were unable to be tested.

Recommended Videos

Please contact DWR by calling the Virginia Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 1-855-571-9003 or email wildlifehealth@dwr.virginia.gov if you see any of the following:

Five or more dead vultures, waterfowl, shorebirds, or seabirds in the same area within five days

Sick or dead eagles, hawks, owls, or turkeys, excluding ones found on the road

Ten or more dead wild birds of any species in the same area within five days

If possible, avoid picking up or handling sick or dead birds. If you must dispose of a dead bird, please take the following precautions:

Wear rubber gloves and other personal protective equipment, such as a mask and eye protection

Bury the birds, or double bag and dispose of them in a secured outdoor trash can or landfill

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and disinfect clothing, and shoes

Those who are in contact with poultry, have separate clothing and shoes for use in the areas where you keep those birds

Keep flocks away from vultures and ponds or similar bodies of water that are also accessible to wild waterfowl

Find more information regarding the avian flu here. If you are concerned you may have contracted avian flu, see here.