November SNAP benefits at risk due to government shutdown, Virginia officials say

BEDFORD, Va. – The Town of Bedford issued a statement on Monday, warning SNAP recipients that their November benefits may be disrupted due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has told the commonwealth that, at this time, November SNAP benefits will not be issued unless "additional guidance is received from the federal government before the end of the month."

This issue is impacting all SNAP households, and can not be appealed by recipients. The SNAP benefits that are already loaded onto EBT cards can still be used.

If you are in need of assistance accessing food during the shutdown, call 211 or visit their website here.