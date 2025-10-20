Toddler injured in hit and run, Roanoke Police searching for driver

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Monday that it was searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing into a parked vehicle and injuring a toddler over the weekend.

On Saturday at 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Rugby Boulevard and 12th street Northwest for the report of a crash involving an inured child. When they arrived officers found a 2-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation determined the boy was sitting on the exterior trunk of a parked vehicle while another vehicle sideswiped the parked car, causing the child to fall off the trunk of the parked car. The suspect vehicle then drove off.

According to witnesses and officials the suspect vehicle is described as a black Audi sedan with silver trim around the windows and a license plate beginning with SZ and two 8s in the license number.

The investigation is ongoing. .Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.