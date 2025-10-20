WATCH: Healthcare summit being held in Roanoke for maternal, infant care

ROANOKE, Va. – More women in Virginia are getting sick during pregnancy, and medical experts are working to reduce that number.

Today, a major healthcare summit brought together Virginia’s top minds in maternal and infant care.

Hotel Roanoke hosted the ninth annual Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative. This year’s theme focused on innovation and transformation in maternal care.

“What if someone has gestational hypertension and the concerns that come with that? That seems to be a common thread that’s been going on lately,” said one speaker. “So we take those things into consideration by making sure they have the resources, connections, and the understanding to support what their needs are.”

Sixteen speakers from across the commonwealth attended Monday’s event, sharing ways to improve care for Virginia’s mothers and babies.