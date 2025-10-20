WATCH: Virginia Tech looks into sale of Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A Virginia Tech spokesperson tells 10 News they’re talking with the city about possibly selling the Hotel Roanoke.

Mark Owczarski says the hotel is doing well, and with agreements up for renewal, it’s a good time to explore.

The hotel is owned by Virginia Tech, and the conference center is jointly owned with the city. Any decision about the conference center will be made together.

Virginia Tech wants to make sure any sale benefits the community and builds on its longtime investment in Roanoke.