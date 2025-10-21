Alleghany Highlands Public Schools closed Tuesday over safety threat

Alleghany Highlands Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday due to a safety threat it received overnight, according to school officials.

Out of an abundance of caution, all division buildings will be closed to students and staff as law enforcement investigates.

The school district stated that safety is its highest priority: “We understand that unexpected closures can cause disruptions for families and staff, and we appreciate their understanding as we take necessary steps to ensure everyone’s safety.”

