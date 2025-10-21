Power of Pink luncheon raises funds, awareness for breast cancer

ROANOKE, Va. – The power of pink was in full force in Roanoke on Tuesday, as hundreds of people packed into The Hotel Roanoke ballroom for the annual Power of Pink fundraiser luncheon for the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation.

10 News Anchor Lindsey Kennett emceed the event, which featured keynote speaker Judy Pearson — a biographer and breast cancer survivor.

Fourteen years ago, Pearson was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. After going through treatment, she decided to dedicate her work to helping others by sharing the stories of fellow survivors and their impact in the fight against breast cancer.

“We can’t undo this diagnosis, but you can have the most wonderful life afterwards. You’ll look different. You’ll feel different. But there is so much opportunity. The grass is greener. The sky is bluer. Live every moment,” Pearson said.

The luncheon raises money for the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation, which helps fund diagnostic and support services for women and men in Southwest Virginia.

To learn more about the foundation, breast cancer facts, or how to take action, click here.