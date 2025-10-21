WATCH: Roanoke Bank re-purposed as the ‘Promissory Hotel’

ROANOKE, Va. – A storied landmark of downtown Roanoke is being reimagined. The historic First National Exchange Bank building will now be called The Promissory Hotel.

This 27-room boutique property will function as a hotel — but that’s not all.

It will also serve as a concert hall, blending music, food, and hospitality in the heart of downtown.

“As someone who grew up in this area and came back to settle in Roanoke, what we are trying to do is just be part of the next generation,” said Thornton, the developer behind the project. “We’re trying to repurpose some of these beautiful buildings and make them live again. We’re just really excited to do this in the First National Exchange.”

Thornton is aiming for a grand opening during New Year’s.