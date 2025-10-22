WATCH: Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations held in Salem

SALEM, Va. – Hindu and South Asian communities around the world are celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, and that includes right here in Salem.

Diwali celebrations started Monday for more than a billion people, including Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs. The event holds religious significance to mark the triumph of light over darkness. But it is also now a cultural festival observed by people regardless of faith.

Diwali lasts five days and also marks the beginning of the new year in the Hindu calendar.