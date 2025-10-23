Driver airlifted to hospital following head-on collision in Hillsville

One person was airlifted to the hospital following a head-on collision in Hillsville.

On Wednesday, at approximately 5:45 p.m., the Hillsville Fire Department was dispatched to the 3000 block of Sylvatus Highway following reports of a two-vehicle collision, with one vehicle possibly on fire.

Crews arrived at the scene to find a head-on crash involving two vehicles and one driver trapped inside their vehicle. Fortunately, the fire had already been extinguished before firefighters arrived.

The rescue team was able to remove the driver’s side door to free the trapped individual. The victim was then airlifted to a trauma center for further treatment.

The other driver involved in the crash reported no injuries.

After the rescue and medical teams completed their work, the scene was turned over to the Virginia State Police and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.