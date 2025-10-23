Radford student center reopens after renovations Wednesday

RADFORD, Va. – Renovations to Radford University’s Hulburt Student Center were unveiled Wednesday by President Brett Danilowicz.

The Hurlburt Student Center, affectionately called “the Bonnie” by students and faculty, was fully reopened this afternoon, featuring several new restaurants and a new game room.

“It was very weird having it closed, especially because we both lived here over the summer,” said Gianna LaBell, a junior at Radford University. “When we first came back and Chick-fil-A wasn’t open, it was very weird because we came here a lot last year.”

“It’s actually really wholesome to see everyone in one space,” said Nyima Williams, also a junior at Radford University. “I’m actually really happy to see the bowling alley open up. Also, the movies that’s going to be on Thursdays — like, that’s cool.”

The bowling alley is the highlight of the new game room, which also features pingpong, pool and classic arcade games.

“It’s always been the go-to spot, especially with the bowling alley opening up again,” LaBell said.

“Yes, or even just people coming here to do homework,” said Ramirez, another student. “I mean, I’ve always done that since freshman year. It’s a good place to have some entertainment while you are doing homework.”

Making the Bonnie the place to be for students was the motivation for the faculty involved, said Jen Rentschler, Radford University’s director of student affairs.

“Anything we can do that enhances the environment that we are already providing and the space that they spend the most time in brings me a lot of joy,” Rentschler said. “The whole reason I do what I do is for the students — to make sure they are having a great experience.”