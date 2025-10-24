Remains of former President James Monroe’s daughter return to America

After spending nearly two centuries in an unmarked grave, the remains of Eliza Monroe Hay, the daughter of President James Monroe, were returned to American Soil, the Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced Thursday.
The remains arrived home in the U.S on May 21, thanks to Barbara VornDick and her team at the Bringing Eliza Home Project.
“This project has been a fascinating, enriching journey in many ways, but the most amazing aspect was how it enriched my faith,” said VornDick, a parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Palmyra. “Through the long hours and years of research, I came to feel God’s presence in a very real way. When I wondered if I would ever find the documents that I needed, He was there, whispering in my ear – suddenly dropping ideas into my mind.”
The diocese said the following in a statement:
Eliza Monroe Hay’s life was marked by privilege, displacement, and mystery. But in death, her memory has been restored with love. Her journey home to America, guided by history and faith, is a reminder that the Catholic Church’s mission of mercy and respect continues for the faithful, even after death. A documentary about Barbara’s scholarship and Eliza’s repatriation is being produced by Primary Source Media.
Eliza’s reinterment service will be Thursday, October 23, when she will finally be laid to rest with her family in the Monroe family plot in Hollywood Cemetery. Prior to the reinterment, Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Richmond at 11 a.m. for the repose of Eliza’s soul. The reinterment ceremony will follow at Hollywood Cemetery at 2 p.m. Both are open to the public