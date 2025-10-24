Remains of former President James Monroe’s daughter return to America

After spending nearly two centuries in an unmarked grave, the remains of Eliza Monroe Hay, the daughter of President James Monroe, were returned to American Soil, the Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced Thursday.

The remains arrived home in the U.S on May 21, thanks to Barbara VornDick and her team at the Bringing Eliza Home Project.

“This project has been a fascinating, enriching journey in many ways, but the most amazing aspect was how it enriched my faith,” said VornDick, a parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Palmyra. “Through the long hours and years of research, I came to feel God’s presence in a very real way. When I wondered if I would ever find the documents that I needed, He was there, whispering in my ear – suddenly dropping ideas into my mind.”

The diocese said the following in a statement: