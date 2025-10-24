Roanoke County Public Schools names Dr. Jamie Soltis as new superintendent

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools has selected Dr. Jamie Soltis, a graduate of the district and longtime educator, as its next superintendent, succeeding Dr. Ken Nicely, who announced his retirement in September.

Soltis, who graduated from Glenvar High School in 1991, will officially assume the role of superintendent on July 1, 2026, bringing over two decades of experience within the Roanoke County Public Schools system to the position.

“I’m super excited and super humbled to have the opportunity to lead a school division that I was actually a product of,” Soltis said. “You know, I graduated from Glenvar High School in 1991, and the majority of my career has been in Roanoke County.”

Currently serving as deputy superintendent, Soltis began his career with Roanoke County Public Schools in 1999 as a science teacher at William Byrd High School. His leadership journey includes roles as assistant principal at Glenvar High School (2007), principal of Glenvar Middle School (2012), and principal of Glenvar High School (2017).

Soltis holds a Bachelor’s degree from Longwood University, a Master’s degree in Administration and Supervision from the University of Virginia, and a Doctorate in Education from Radford University. His career path also included a stint with Salem City Schools, where he served as director in 2019 and was promoted to assistant superintendent in 2021 before returning to RCPS as deputy superintendent in 2024.

The incoming superintendent emphasized his commitment to continuing the county’s mission of making students “opportunity ready” - preparing them for their lives after graduation.

“To me personally, having children that are opportunity ready means you’ve provided them with both the content knowledge skills but also the life skills that kids need to be successful in the business world or in the military or in going to college,” Soltis explained. “Really making sure that we’re putting out kids that are ready to meet whatever challenge or opportunity they encounter.”

Soltis plans to build upon existing safety measures and support systems within the schools. The district currently maintains a safety task force that collaborates with local law enforcement and provides counseling services.

“I think Roanoke County Schools has done an amazing job of providing counselors. We can always look to add additional mental health supports to see what we have — is it working, is it not working?” Soltis said. “With security, we have a safety task force composed of stakeholders across the board, and we work hand-in-hand with local law enforcement.”

For Soltis, leading his home district carries special significance. “I honestly feel like that makes it even more special because the community means so much to me that I feel like I have a responsibility and a personal relationship with so many in this county — that it’s not work, it’s family.”

Dr. Nicely, who has served as superintendent since 2018, will continue to lead the division through June 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.