Animal advocates hold ‘Justice for Max’ protest in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Protests continued on Saturday for Max, a dog that was put down in Vinton after showing serious signs of severe neglect.

The march began at the Vinton Farmer’s Market and included signs calling for the boycott of New York Pizza, owned by the son and brother of those charged in the case. A donation box was also set up for walkers to bring pet supplies that would be donated to rescues in need.

Justice for Max, an animal advocacy group, is pushing for more law changes regarding animal cruelty.

“We’re hoping that justice is served for Max and to keep fighting for law changes for all the Maxes out there that aren’t aware yet and that are still out there being neglected. We need law changes for stricter laws to help these animals.” Justice for Max advocate

Justice for Max is hoping that a lot of neglect cases receive struicter penalties, and will continue to protest until laws change.

New York Pizza owner Giacomo Montouri, says neither he nor the restaurant has anything to do with the case.