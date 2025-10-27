Carilion Clinic to host free class for those suffering from hip and knee pain

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic is offering a free educational class called “Joints on Points” for adults over 45 who are experiencing knee and hip pain. The session will take place on Nov. 5 at the Carilion Children’s Tanglewood location from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

The program aims to educate community members about various treatment options available before considering surgery.

“I think it’s helpful for the community just to know their options and kind of put a face to who their doctor would be if they ever got to the point that they needed surgery,” said Orthopedic Surgery Fellow at Carilion Clinic, Chelsea Minoughan. “I think some people get nervous about coming to see a surgeon because they don’t always want a surgery, and we have a lot of other options. I think people don’t know about that, so they kind of suffer in silence.”

Registration for the class is now open. Interested participants can sign up until the day of the event or until capacity is reached.