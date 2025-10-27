WATCH: Bedford Regional Water Authority hosts tour of its facility for Bedford students

BEDFORD, Va. – To supplement the 6th-grade science curriculum, the Bedford Regional Water Authority is hosting a tour of its facility from Monday through November 12.

This gives Bedford students the opportunity to witness water’s journey from Smith Mountain Lake through the entire treatment process. Bedford Regional Water Authority communications manager, Kyle Draper explained to 10 News the importance of the tour.

“As we got into it we started thinking about all the career opportunities the kids could start learning about now as 6th graders. We can expose them to that now and they can start taking the high school classes that they need and college and beyond.”

This educational tour is a unique blend of hands-on learning and technical insights into water treatment operations. A unique and tangible experience for students who aspire to work in water operations.