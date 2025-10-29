Skip to main content
Rain icon
47º
Join Insider

Local News

One hospitalized, three displaced after Hollins house fire

The fire occurred in the 8300 block of Cardington Drive

One person was hospitalized and a total of three people were displaced following a house fire in Hollins Wednesday morning. (Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department)

One person was hospitalized and a total of three people were displaced following a house fire in Hollins Wednesday morning.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at about 9 a.m. in the 8300 block of Cardington Drive, where heavy smoke was coming from the roof. The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the person taken to the hospital has non-life-threatening injuries.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and will provide a damage estimate.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos