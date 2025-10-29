One hospitalized, three displaced after Hollins house fire

One person was hospitalized and a total of three people were displaced following a house fire in Hollins Wednesday morning.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at about 9 a.m. in the 8300 block of Cardington Drive, where heavy smoke was coming from the roof. The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes.

Authorities said the person taken to the hospital has non-life-threatening injuries.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and will provide a damage estimate.