Campaign bus for Winsome Earle-Sears catches fire, everyone safe campaign says

Lt. Governor and current Republican candidate for governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, posted to her X account on Thursday afternoon that her campaign bus had caught on fire while en route to an event.

Sears said in the post that everyone was safe and thanked first responders for getting to the scene quickly.

While en-route to an event, our campaign bus caught fire. Everyone is safe. Thank you to the first responders who got to the scene quickly — we are so grateful for you. Winsome Earle-Sears

Democratic candidate for governor Abigail Spanberger posted on social media that she was relieved to hear that Sears and her team were safe following the incident:

I’m relieved to hear Winsome Earle-Sears and her team are safe after her campaign bus caught on fire this afternoon. I’m grateful to our first responders for their quick action — and I’m thinking of the Lt. Governor and her team after this scary incident. Abigail Spanberger

According to the campaign site for Earle-Sears, she was scheduled to make an appearance in Rockingham County Thursday afternoon.