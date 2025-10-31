NICU infants at Carilion Children’s wear handmade Halloween costumes

ROANOKE, Va. – Staff members and volunteers from Carilion’s Family Advisory Board, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, got together to create handmade Halloween costumes this week for infants in the neonatal intensive care unit!

The tiny patients were dressed up in the festive custom costumes, featuring a butterfly, a cup of noodles, an ice cream cone, as well as a plethora of others, giving the patients and their families an opportunity to celebrate, despite the circumstances.

“A NICU stay can be incredibly stressful for families,” said Sarah Kress, a certified child life specialist. “This is an opportunity for families to feel a sense of normalcy and joy as they celebrate their first holiday season with their new family member.”

Carilion Roanoke Memorial is home to a Level IIIB NICU, the highest level of neonatal care in the region. The unit frequently cares for infants born at less than three pounds who need critical, life‑saving treatment.